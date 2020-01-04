Visualizing the Geography of FM Radio

This project, like the one before it, started as an offshoot of another project that I’ll finish… someday…
I start one project, which brings up questions I need to answer in other projects, so I start those projects, which lead to more questions… and before I know it I have a tangled mess that’ll take months to sort out. To illustrate, there’s currently 11 projects in my “Active” queue and 11 more in my “Paused” queue. I’m personally very proud that I get anything done at all!
For this particular tangled project mess, I needed to see how many classical music radio stations there are in the States. That quickly lead to wanting to plot where those classical stations broadcast. That lead to a burning desire to map all radio station broadcast areas, ever, and also to map how many radio stations broadcast in a given area.
Getting the Data
Amazingly, I was able to satisfy these admittedly strange desires fairly easily.
The FCC provides service contours for more than 20,000 FM radio stations. A service contour is the area in which the radio station may be received without interference from other stations broadcasting on the same frequency. Radio stations can usually be received at much further distances than the service contours indicate, but the FCC doesn’t provide data on the limits of station reception.
I took these service contours and joined them to a list of licensed stations to hopefully filter out defunct or otherwise irrelevant stations. To be honest, I’m not sure I totally understand the results on this list, as there do seem to be duplicate stations with the same service contours. In the absence of any more information or guidance, I took the data on good faith and used it as it came.
Finally, I was able to identify the broadcasting formats (e.g. Top 40, Adult Contemporary) for about half the stations on my list thanks to radio-locator.com.
Mapping FM Radio service contours
I started by simply plotting the service contours of the 20,000-odd stations on my list. I love the way this looks, like phosphorescent jellyfish or raindrops on water.
I also mapped the service contours of stations with particular formats:
Next, I calculated the number of stations available at any given point:
Unexpectedly, at least to me, the Salt Lake City area beats the rest of the country by a long shot. Some areas of SLC can receive over 60 stations without interference from other stations on the same channel! By comparison, the SF Bay Area is a distant second with 50-odd stations available.
I’m honestly not sure if this is a flaw in the data or the reality on the ground. A manual review didn’t turn up any suspiciously duplicated information or anything else that looked off. Anyone know of any reason why the state might be so radio-obsessed?
I loved this map because it looks like drops of ink spreading in water. The effect is more pronounced when looking at individual states or cities:
TV Stations
The FCC provides the same service contour data for broadcast TV, so of course I had to make maps for that as well.
I would love to know what those horizontal chains of TV stations in the Midwest are! Google has completely failed me in finding out.
Again, Utah sticks out. There’s tons of tiny TV stations scattered across the state in a way I don’t see anywhere else. It also appears the area around Cedar City receives more than 100 stations–more than SoCal or NYC! As with the radio stations, I don’t know if this is an issue with the data or the reality on the ground. I’d really like to find out what exactly is going on, as it’s unlike anything else in the country.
The “ink in water” appearance is even more pronounced on these than the radio station one, in my opinion.
In conclusion
This was a lovely exercise in mapping a bit differently than what I’ve seen out there. I took this in a more artistic than informational direction (admittedly the lack of AK and HI on the maps was due to my aesthetic preferences), but I do think there’s insights to be had from the maps.
One insight that has eluded me, though, is why Utah is so darn strange when it comes to broadcasting. It has many more radio and TV stations than other states, and they’re distributed weirdly, too. Maybe a Utahan could opine?
15 comments
Really enjoyable post and the graphics are amazing, fair play to you!
As usual, I find these maps fascinating! Beautiful and there’s always a bit of surprising information. I thought POP was King, but based on the genre’s displayed, it looks like Country and Religious are King. Since you didn’t include the Top 40 genre, I assume it wasn’t as interesting. I wish I knew someone in broadcasting….I want to print these out, have them framed and give them away as a gift!!! Some of them look like you had fun playing around with a watercolor brush!
Your maps are really interesting. My theory on the radio stretches in the midwest is that they are highway info stations along the major freeways. Regarding Utah, did you read this article? https://www.uen.org/utah_history_encyclopedia/b/BROADCAST_HISTORY.shtml “IN the 1980s, the Salt Lake market became attractive to investors and to large corporations, which brought in corporate management and programming teams and infused cash into the market. As a result, the Salt Lake market became among the most competitive in the country, with more than forty radio stations.”
You could be on to something–they do follow major east-west highways. They were in the TV station data, but I wonder if that might be a mistake?
This is awesome! I think it would actually be a cool thing to sell prints of as well. They look artsy and abstract, but my nerdy self would love knowing those weren’t actually just ink blots or random jelly fish shapes covering a print of my state.
Thanks! I could generate a .png for a specific state if you’re interested–less effort than loading prints onto the site, haha
I’ll take a PNG for Utah, please!
here you go: https://imgur.com/a/kBUwLdA
Nitpick: I figured Gospel would have been included in Religious. What was the differentiation here?
Great work!
The categories are what radio-locator.com provided–my guess is that religious radio is more spoken-word heavy (though that’s just a guess)
Having lived in mountainous Utah there are hundreds of translators which relay a specific station. Utah Public Radio covers much of the large state by 75 or more of these tiny devices. They may only cover a small valley – 10 miles max etc. Very different from the “flatlands” where signals propagate further.
Thanks for the info! Any idea why it’s mostly a Utah thing and not also in other mountainous states?
the tv situation in Utah is due to the translators. they have to have small tv stations behind the mountain so that those folks can get a signal.
I’d be really interested in the maps for talk radio stations, especially if you knew the political leanings. I doubt that your data set has that information and they might be more prevalent on AM anyway.
