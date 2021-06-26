I wrote that I wanted to expand creatively beyond maps in 2021, but here we are, halfway in, and half my posts are maps.

In my defense, I made these last year and just haven’t gotten around to posting them yet! They’ve been sitting in a folder since December, mocking me. It’s time to get these guys off my computer and out into the world so I can move on to other things.

Since it’s been so long, I really don’t remember what inspired me to make these. I’m sure memories of this amazing NYT Upshot article were involved. The difference here is I didn’t even try to tell a story with these maps… I just made em for something pretty to look at 🙂

Average colors of the USA

A question: do you think it’s best practice to label US states? I usually haven’t in my personal work, but I do in my day job… the labeled look might be growing on me.

Average colors of the world

How I did it

To do this, you’ll need a few things:

A shapefile of the areas you want the colors for QGIS installed (or GDAL/Python, but installing QGIS will set it all up for you) R and RStudio installed

In short, my process was the following:

Wrote a script (in R) to find the bounding boxes of all the areas I was interested in In R, downloaded pictures of those areas from Sentinel-2 In R, wrote a script that created a series of GDAL commands to: Georeference the downloaded image to create a geotiff Crop the geotiff to the borders of the area Re-project the geotiff to a sensible projection Ran that GDAL script In R, converted the geotiffs back to pngs, and found the average color of the png

Basically, I did everything in R, including creating the GDAL script. I just briefly stepped outside of R to run that script then jumped back in to finish the project. What the GDAL script does is possible within R using the qgisprocess package, but I’m pretty sure (based on 0 testing tbh) that GDAL is faster.

Side note: I feel really embarrassed lifting the curtain and showing my wacky processes to get viz done. I’ve often avoided sharing, especially in professional situations, for fear that better-informed people will laugh at me. But I think it’s good to have more people sharing their code so we can all improve. All my GIS knowledge (and quite a lot of my general coding knowledge) is self-taught, and I owe a huge debt to people online who bothered to explain how they did things. My point? I don’t know… I guess if you know of a better way to do this, please let me know! But also I was really proud I figured out this much on my own 🙂

#install the necessary packages. only need to run this once #install.packages(c('sf', 'magick', 'dplyr')) #load in the packages. you need to do this every time you open a fresh R session library(magick) library(sf) library(dplyr)

Get your shapefile loaded and prepped:

#set your working directory, the folder where all your files will live setwd("C:/Users/Erin/Documents/DataViz/AvgColor/Temp/") #create the subfolders that you'll need dir.create(file.path(getwd(), "satellite"), showWarnings = FALSE) dir.create(file.path(getwd(), "shapes"), showWarnings = FALSE) #load in your shapefile. I'm using the US states one from here: #https://www.census.gov/geographies/mapping-files/time-series/geo/carto-boundary-file.html shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp") #we need to separate out the shapefile into individual files, one per shape for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) { shape <- shapes[i, ] write_sf(shape, paste0("./shapes/", shape$NAME, ".shp"), delete_datasource = TRUE) }

Download the satellite imagery

#load in your shapefile. I'm using the US states one from here: #https://www.census.gov/geographies/mapping-files/time-series/geo/carto-boundary-file.html shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp") #for each shape in the shapefile, download the covering satellite imagery for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) { shape <- shapes[i, ] %>% st_transform(4326) box <- st_bbox(shape) url <- paste0("https://tiles.maps.eox.at/wms?service=wms&request=getmap&version=1.1.1&layers=s2cloudless-2019&", "bbox=", box$xmin-.05, ",", box$ymin-.05, ",", box$xmax+.05, ",", box$ymax+.05, "&width=4096&height=4096&srs=epsg:4326") #note: this assumes your shapefile has a column called NAME. you'll need to change this to a #different col if it doesn't download.file(url, paste0("./satellite/", gsub("/", "", shape$NAME), ".jpg"), mode = "wb") }

Create a GDAL script to transform those square satellite images into cropped, reprojected geotifs.

Note: for some reason, GDAL refuses to deal with any folders other than my temp directory. I couldn’t figure out how to get it to successfully write to my working directory, so I just did stuff in the temp one. Minor annoyance, but what can you do.

#time to create the GDAL script if (file.exists("script.txt")) { file.remove("script.txt")} #first, georeference the images - convert them from flat jpgs to tifs that know where on the #globe the image is for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) { shape <- shapes[i, ] box <- st_bbox(shape) file_origin <- paste0(getwd(), '/satellite/', shape$NAME, '.jpg') file_temp <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '.jpg') file_final <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_ref.tif') cmd1 <- paste0("gdal_translate -of GTiff", " -gcp ", 0, " ", 0, " ", box$xmin, " ", box$ymax, " -gcp ", 4096, " ", 0, " ", box$xmax, " ", box$ymax, " -gcp ", 0, " ", 4096, " ", box$xmin, " ", box$ymin, " -gcp ", 4096, " ", 4096, " ", box$xmax, " ", box$ymin, ' "', file_origin, '"', ' "', file_temp, '"') cmd2 <- paste0("gdalwarp -r near -tps -co COMPRESS=NONE -t_srs EPSG:4326", ' "', file_temp, '"', ' "', file_final, '"') write(cmd1,file="script.txt",append=TRUE) write(cmd2,file="script.txt",append=TRUE) } #next, crop the georeferenced tifs to the outlines in the individual shapefiles for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) { shape <- shapes[i, ] file_shp <- paste0(getwd(), '/shapes/', shape$NAME, '.shp') file_orig <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_ref.tif') file_crop <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_crop.tif') cmd <- paste0("gdalwarp -cutline", ' "', file_shp, '"', " -crop_to_cutline -of GTiff -dstnodata 255", ' "', file_orig, '"', ' "', file_crop, '"', " -co COMPRESS=LZW -co TILED=YES --config GDAL_CACHEMAX 2048 -multi") write(cmd,file="script.txt",append=TRUE) } #reproject the shapes to a reasonable projection, so they're not as warped and stretched for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) { shape <- shapes[i, ] center <- st_centroid(shape) %>% st_coordinates utm <- as.character(floor((center[1] + 180) / 6) + 1) if (nchar(utm) == 1) {utm <- paste0("0", utm)} if (center[2] >=0) { epsg <- paste0("326", utm) } else { epsg <- paste0("327", utm) } file_orig <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_crop.tif') file_mod <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_reproj.tif') cmd <- paste0("gdalwarp -t_srs EPSG:", epsg, ' "', file_orig, '"', ' "', file_mod, '"') write(cmd,file="script.txt",append=TRUE) }

Now’s the time to step out of R and into GDAL

In the start menu, search for OSGeo4W Shell and open it. You should see a command-line style interface. In your working directory, find and open script.txt. It should have a bunch of commands in it. Copy all the commands in script.txt and paste them right into the OSGeo4W Shell. Press enter to run the commands. If you have many shapefiles, this might take a while. Wait until everything has finished running before moving to the next step.

Now, hop back into R.

Move the files we just created back into the working directory

#move the files from temp back to the wd files <- list.files(tempdir(), pattern = "_reproj.tif") for (i in 1:length(files)) { file.rename(from=paste0(tempdir(), "/", files[i]),to= paste0("./reproj/", files[i])) }

Now get the average color of each image. Here I use a slightly different method than I did for the plots shown above. While writing up this code, I found a neat trick (resizing the image down to 1 px) that works faster than what I did before (averaging the R, G, and B values of each pixel)

#get the average color of each file files <- list.files("./reproj/") colors <- NULL for (i in 1:length(files)) { #remove the white background of the image img <- image_read(paste0("./reproj/", files[i])) img <- image_transparent(img, "#ffffff", fuzz = 0) #convert to a 1x1 pixel as a trick to finding the avg color. ImageMagick will average the #colors out to just 1. img <- image_scale(img,"1x1!") #get the color of the pixel avgcolor <- image_data(img, channels = "rgba")[1:3] %>% paste0(collapse="") #save it in a running list colors <- bind_rows(colors, data.frame(name = gsub("_reproj.tif", "", files[i]), color = paste0("#", avgcolor))) } #save the color file if you need it later write.csv(colors, "colors.csv", row.names = F)

Et voilà ! A lovely csv with the average color of each of your regions.

And if you’d like to plot it all pretty, here’s how I did it in R. For this example, I’m only going to plot the lower 48 states.

#install the necessary packages. only need to run this once install.packages(c('sf', 'ggplot2', 'ggthemes', 'dplyr')) #load in the packages. you need to do this every time you open a fresh R session library(sf) library(ggplot2) library(ggthemes) library(dplyr) #set your wd setwd("C:/Users/Erin/Documents/DataViz/AvgColor/Temp/") #load the data shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp") colors <- read.csv("colors.csv") #you'll need to change the join column names here if they're different than mine shapes <- inner_join(shapes, colors, by = c("NAME" = "name")) #transform the shapefile to a reasonable projection #if you're unsure here, google "epsg code" + "your region name" to find a good code to use shapes <- st_transform(shapes, 2163) #for example purposes only, I'm removing Alaska, Hawaii, and PR shapes <- subset(shapes, !(STUSPS %in% c("AK", "HI", "PR"))) #plot it ggplot() + theme_map() + geom_sf(data = shapes, aes(fill = I(color)), color = alpha("#fffbf2", .1)) + theme(plot.background = element_rect(fill = '#fffbf2', colour = '#fffbf2')) #save it ggsave("avgcolors.png", width = 7, height = 9, units = "in", dpi = 500)