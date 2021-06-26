I wrote that I wanted to expand creatively beyond maps in 2021, but here we are, halfway in, and half my posts are maps.
In my defense, I made these last year and just haven’t gotten around to posting them yet! They’ve been sitting in a folder since December, mocking me. It’s time to get these guys off my computer and out into the world so I can move on to other things.
Since it’s been so long, I really don’t remember what inspired me to make these. I’m sure memories of this amazing NYT Upshot article were involved. The difference here is I didn’t even try to tell a story with these maps… I just made em for something pretty to look at 🙂
Average colors of the USA
A question: do you think it’s best practice to label US states? I usually haven’t in my personal work, but I do in my day job… the labeled look might be growing on me.
Average colors of the world
How I did it
To do this, you’ll need a few things:
- A shapefile of the areas you want the colors for
- QGIS installed (or GDAL/Python, but installing QGIS will set it all up for you)
- R and RStudio installed
In short, my process was the following:
- Wrote a script (in R) to find the bounding boxes of all the areas I was interested in
- In R, downloaded pictures of those areas from Sentinel-2
- In R, wrote a script that created a series of GDAL commands to:
- Georeference the downloaded image to create a geotiff
- Crop the geotiff to the borders of the area
- Re-project the geotiff to a sensible projection
- Ran that GDAL script
- In R, converted the geotiffs back to pngs, and found the average color of the png
Basically, I did everything in R, including creating the GDAL script. I just briefly stepped outside of R to run that script then jumped back in to finish the project. What the GDAL script does is possible within R using the qgisprocess package, but I’m pretty sure (based on 0 testing tbh) that GDAL is faster.
Side note: I feel really embarrassed lifting the curtain and showing my wacky processes to get viz done. I’ve often avoided sharing, especially in professional situations, for fear that better-informed people will laugh at me. But I think it’s good to have more people sharing their code so we can all improve. All my GIS knowledge (and quite a lot of my general coding knowledge) is self-taught, and I owe a huge debt to people online who bothered to explain how they did things. My point? I don’t know… I guess if you know of a better way to do this, please let me know! But also I was really proud I figured out this much on my own 🙂
#install the necessary packages. only need to run this once
#install.packages(c('sf', 'magick', 'dplyr'))
#load in the packages. you need to do this every time you open a fresh R session
library(magick)
library(sf)
library(dplyr)
Get your shapefile loaded and prepped:
#set your working directory, the folder where all your files will live
setwd("C:/Users/Erin/Documents/DataViz/AvgColor/Temp/")
#create the subfolders that you'll need
dir.create(file.path(getwd(), "satellite"), showWarnings = FALSE)
dir.create(file.path(getwd(), "shapes"), showWarnings = FALSE)
#load in your shapefile. I'm using the US states one from here:
#https://www.census.gov/geographies/mapping-files/time-series/geo/carto-boundary-file.html
shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp")
#we need to separate out the shapefile into individual files, one per shape
for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) {
shape <- shapes[i, ]
write_sf(shape, paste0("./shapes/", shape$NAME, ".shp"), delete_datasource = TRUE)
}
Download the satellite imagery
#load in your shapefile. I'm using the US states one from here:
#https://www.census.gov/geographies/mapping-files/time-series/geo/carto-boundary-file.html
shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp")
#for each shape in the shapefile, download the covering satellite imagery
for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) {
shape <- shapes[i, ] %>% st_transform(4326)
box <- st_bbox(shape)
url <- paste0("https://tiles.maps.eox.at/wms?service=wms&request=getmap&version=1.1.1&layers=s2cloudless-2019&",
"bbox=", box$xmin-.05, ",", box$ymin-.05, ",", box$xmax+.05, ",", box$ymax+.05,
"&width=4096&height=4096&srs=epsg:4326")
#note: this assumes your shapefile has a column called NAME. you'll need to change this to a
#different col if it doesn't
download.file(url, paste0("./satellite/", gsub("/", "", shape$NAME), ".jpg"), mode = "wb")
}
Create a GDAL script to transform those square satellite images into cropped, reprojected geotifs.
Note: for some reason, GDAL refuses to deal with any folders other than my temp directory. I couldn’t figure out how to get it to successfully write to my working directory, so I just did stuff in the temp one. Minor annoyance, but what can you do.
#time to create the GDAL script
if (file.exists("script.txt")) { file.remove("script.txt")}
#first, georeference the images - convert them from flat jpgs to tifs that know where on the #globe the image is
for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) {
shape <- shapes[i, ]
box <- st_bbox(shape)
file_origin <- paste0(getwd(), '/satellite/', shape$NAME, '.jpg')
file_temp <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '.jpg')
file_final <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_ref.tif')
cmd1 <- paste0("gdal_translate -of GTiff",
" -gcp ", 0, " ", 0, " ", box$xmin, " ", box$ymax,
" -gcp ", 4096, " ", 0, " ", box$xmax, " ", box$ymax,
" -gcp ", 0, " ", 4096, " ", box$xmin, " ", box$ymin,
" -gcp ", 4096, " ", 4096, " ", box$xmax, " ", box$ymin,
' "', file_origin, '"',
' "', file_temp, '"')
cmd2 <- paste0("gdalwarp -r near -tps -co COMPRESS=NONE -t_srs EPSG:4326",
' "', file_temp, '"',
' "', file_final, '"')
write(cmd1,file="script.txt",append=TRUE)
write(cmd2,file="script.txt",append=TRUE)
}
#next, crop the georeferenced tifs to the outlines in the individual shapefiles
for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) {
shape <- shapes[i, ]
file_shp <- paste0(getwd(), '/shapes/', shape$NAME, '.shp')
file_orig <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_ref.tif')
file_crop <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_crop.tif')
cmd <- paste0("gdalwarp -cutline",
' "', file_shp, '"',
" -crop_to_cutline -of GTiff -dstnodata 255",
' "', file_orig, '"',
' "', file_crop, '"',
" -co COMPRESS=LZW -co TILED=YES --config GDAL_CACHEMAX 2048 -multi")
write(cmd,file="script.txt",append=TRUE)
}
#reproject the shapes to a reasonable projection, so they're not as warped and stretched
for (i in 1:nrow(shapes)) {
shape <- shapes[i, ]
center <- st_centroid(shape) %>% st_coordinates
utm <- as.character(floor((center[1] + 180) / 6) + 1)
if (nchar(utm) == 1) {utm <- paste0("0", utm)}
if (center[2] >=0) {
epsg <- paste0("326", utm)
} else {
epsg <- paste0("327", utm)
}
file_orig <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_crop.tif')
file_mod <- paste0(tempdir(), "/", shape$NAME, '_reproj.tif')
cmd <- paste0("gdalwarp -t_srs EPSG:", epsg,
' "', file_orig, '"',
' "', file_mod, '"')
write(cmd,file="script.txt",append=TRUE)
}
Now’s the time to step out of R and into GDAL
- In the start menu, search for OSGeo4W Shell and open it. You should see a command-line style interface.
- In your working directory, find and open script.txt. It should have a bunch of commands in it.
- Copy all the commands in script.txt and paste them right into the OSGeo4W Shell. Press enter to run the commands.
- If you have many shapefiles, this might take a while. Wait until everything has finished running before moving to the next step.
Now, hop back into R.
Move the files we just created back into the working directory
#move the files from temp back to the wd
files <- list.files(tempdir(), pattern = "_reproj.tif")
for (i in 1:length(files)) {
file.rename(from=paste0(tempdir(), "/", files[i]),to= paste0("./reproj/", files[i]))
}
Now get the average color of each image. Here I use a slightly different method than I did for the plots shown above. While writing up this code, I found a neat trick (resizing the image down to 1 px) that works faster than what I did before (averaging the R, G, and B values of each pixel)
#get the average color of each file
files <- list.files("./reproj/")
colors <- NULL
for (i in 1:length(files)) {
#remove the white background of the image
img <- image_read(paste0("./reproj/", files[i]))
img <- image_transparent(img, "#ffffff", fuzz = 0)
#convert to a 1x1 pixel as a trick to finding the avg color. ImageMagick will average the
#colors out to just 1.
img <- image_scale(img,"1x1!")
#get the color of the pixel
avgcolor <- image_data(img, channels = "rgba")[1:3] %>% paste0(collapse="")
#save it in a running list
colors <- bind_rows(colors, data.frame(name = gsub("_reproj.tif", "", files[i]), color = paste0("#", avgcolor)))
}
#save the color file if you need it later
write.csv(colors, "colors.csv", row.names = F)
Et voilà ! A lovely csv with the average color of each of your regions.
And if you’d like to plot it all pretty, here’s how I did it in R. For this example, I’m only going to plot the lower 48 states.
#install the necessary packages. only need to run this once
install.packages(c('sf', 'ggplot2', 'ggthemes', 'dplyr'))
#load in the packages. you need to do this every time you open a fresh R session
library(sf)
library(ggplot2)
library(ggthemes)
library(dplyr)
#set your wd
setwd("C:/Users/Erin/Documents/DataViz/AvgColor/Temp/")
#load the data
shapes <- read_sf("cb_2018_us_state_20m.shp")
colors <- read.csv("colors.csv")
#you'll need to change the join column names here if they're different than mine
shapes <- inner_join(shapes, colors, by = c("NAME" = "name"))
#transform the shapefile to a reasonable projection
#if you're unsure here, google "epsg code" + "your region name" to find a good code to use
shapes <- st_transform(shapes, 2163)
#for example purposes only, I'm removing Alaska, Hawaii, and PR
shapes <- subset(shapes, !(STUSPS %in% c("AK", "HI", "PR")))
#plot it
ggplot() + theme_map() +
geom_sf(data = shapes, aes(fill = I(color)), color = alpha("#fffbf2", .1)) +
theme(plot.background = element_rect(fill = '#fffbf2', colour = '#fffbf2'))
#save it
ggsave("avgcolors.png", width = 7, height = 9, units = "in", dpi = 500)
13 comments
[…] ha fatto? Trovate le indicazioni sulla metodologia. Occorre scaricare le foto satellitari di Sentinel-2. Poi i shapefile dell’area che vi […]
LikeLike
Amazing blog
LikeLike
[…] Average colors, Erin Davis […]
LikeLike
I know you’re just sourcing the images from satellite imagery, but I wonder if it would be possible to indicate when the photos were taken, as in, I would think, but maybe I’m wrong, that the season has a huge effect on how green a region is…
LikeLike
Totally agree! I’m not sure when the Sentinel cloudless images were taken (probably varies by area, too). But I’d love to do one of these that shows seasonal differences in color
LikeLike
Thanks for the reply! I hit submit right before realizing I didn’t add this sentence: “This is awesome!”
LikeLike
[…] on satellite imagery, Erin Davis found the average color of places around the world. The above is by county in the United States, but Davis also made maps by country, which are a mix […]
LikeLike
Hi, nice work. What about North America, as in the North of the continent. There is no detail about México and Canada.
LikeLike
Haha, to be honest I got lazy and didn’t do it, since there’s only 3 countries
LikeLike
This is really cool! That trick of resizing to 1×1 pixel is hilariously clever!
I work with satellite imagery professionally, so my first thought was, how many hours and terabytes did it take to download all that imagery!
Looking at the code (I don’t know R, but I think I get the gist), are you doing something like forcing resolution to be such that a 4096×4096 image covers your requested area?
You also mention that you’re using the cloudfree layer, another interesting visualization would be to try to show how often cloudfree images are captured. There are lots of areas where cloud cover is so common it is really hard to get satellite imagery.
Great job! Now I’m going to poke around and enjoy the rest of your site (and maybe end up using some of your examples/datasets for teaching CS students)
LikeLike
Thank you! It actually was very fast and easy to download, the only issue came from having thousands of geotiffs (maxed out my HD on the counties one, annoyingly). Sentinel has some sort of endpoint where you can specify your bounding box and image size to conveniently get imagery. EG this is the Portland area: https://tiles.maps.eox.at/wms?service=wms&request=getmap&version=1.1.1&layers=s2cloudless-2019&bbox=-123.0122,45.2758,-122.3794,45.7367&width=4096&height=4096&srs=epsg:4326
I’d love to do more satellite projects, but I found downloading images super frustrating, especially from NOAA. Any advice or hot tips on how to easily get imagery for specific time periods and bounding boxes?
LikeLike
Incredible! Thank you for this.
LikeLike
[…] Average colors of the world […]
LikeLike